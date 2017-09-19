Morgan Freeman is Duke Diver, the resident manager of a resort community. He’s also “the resident champion of everything” at the place. And that includes makin’ time with the ladies. Then, suddenly, “there’s new food on the buffet” in the form of Leo (Tommy Lee Jones) — a charming military vet and “citizen of the world” who shakes things up at Villa Capri. But he’s not the only one rattling cages: Enter Suzie (Rene Russo).

They compete at poker, golf, ping-pong and for the new arrival. Sounds like a good old-fashioned alpha male battle tale, right? But don’t price it yet.

Here’s the first trailer for Just Getting Started, which takes a turn around the midpoint. Seems someone wants Duke dead. “Get me the hell out of here,” he urges Leo. “Why would I do that for you?” is the reasonable reply. “I’ve got a big secret,” Duke confesses. He was a star witness against the mob and now isn’t exactly laying low in witness protection.

Meanwhile at the resort, there’s a camel, an exploding golf cart, an assault on Santa, lots of limbo and even more libido. Co-stars include Glenne Headly, Joe Pantoliano, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Elizabeth Ashley.

Ron Shelton wrote and directed the action comedy formerly known as Villa Capri, which Broad Green Pictures opens wide December 8. Take a look at the trailer, and tell us what you think.