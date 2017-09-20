Welcome back to the jungle. In this new trailer for the latest gamers’ safari – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, naturally – Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan get pulled into the old battle with a bit of post-board game twist: The gamers appear as their avatars, who look an awful lot like Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, et al.

Here’s the official Sony Pictures Entertainment logline: “In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…”

Sony

The avatar twist gives Johnson & Company lots of opportunity for a little self-deprecating fun. “Where’s my hair?” says Johnson’s previously youthful gamer, as dismayed as he is bald. When a face-off with a cobra calls for someone with superb staring abilities, the crazy-eyed Black steps forward. “I’m amazing at it,” he concedes.

Also starring is Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale.

The new Jumanji is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner, with a screen story by Chris McKenna based on the book Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler.

Sony sends the film stampeding into theaters nationwide on December 20, 2017.

Take a look at the new trailer above.