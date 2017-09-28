Colleagues and co-stars were fast to offer love and support to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus today after the six-time Emmy-winning actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

Louis-Dreyfus’ beautifully worded and compassionate disclosure (she included a plea to encourage everyone to “fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality”) was accompanied by the humor that’s made the former Seinfeld star one of TV’s most beloved. “Just when you thought…” is how she began her news.

“Cancer is no match for you,” wrote Michael McKean (like Louis-Dreyfus, a brief SNL player). “Stomp it good. xox.”

Tweeted breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate, “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.” Kathy Griffin, who recently lost her sister to cancer, wrote an 11-part tweet praising Louis-Dreyfus and supporting her call for universal healthcare, ending with: “Do if for Julia, do it for my sister Joyce who passed away last week, do it for ?”

Veep creator Armando Iannucci and c0-stars Tony Hale and Usman Ally also shared their thoughts. Read their, and other, tweets below. We’ll start with Louis-Dreyfus, and there’s no doubt more messages of love to come. Refresh for updates…

It is possible to be dignified and fierce at the same time. I, and millions others, send Julia our love and support. https://t.co/XpVsiQrmj6 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 28, 2017

Sending you love and strength but it appears you beat us to it and are sending the world love and strength. https://t.co/tctqlziwhS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2017

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

Sending love — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 28, 2017

sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/7xamUu0MDI #BEwell — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017

11/ activism to help universal healthcare become a reality. Do it for Julia, do it for my sister Joyce who passed away last week, do it for? https://t.co/QJbC3hw8VW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 28, 2017

Love you @OfficialJLD Thinking of you and all the brave women today. ❤️ https://t.co/jsv1xwq9VF — Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) September 28, 2017

Sending love and best wishes to @OfficialJLD and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/GVF56Y3S2K — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 28, 2017

I've been there. 19 years clean. You r gonna kick ass lady. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MindySterling (@Msmindysterling) September 28, 2017

Love and light to you Julia . 💖💫🙏 — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) September 28, 2017