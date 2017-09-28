Colleagues and co-stars were fast to offer love and support to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus today after the six-time Emmy-winning actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis.
Louis-Dreyfus’ beautifully worded and compassionate disclosure (she included a plea to encourage everyone to “fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality”) was accompanied by the humor that’s made the former Seinfeld star one of TV’s most beloved. “Just when you thought…” is how she began her news.
“Cancer is no match for you,” wrote Michael McKean (like Louis-Dreyfus, a brief SNL player). “Stomp it good. xox.”
Tweeted breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate, “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.” Kathy Griffin, who recently lost her sister to cancer, wrote an 11-part tweet praising Louis-Dreyfus and supporting her call for universal healthcare, ending with: “Do if for Julia, do it for my sister Joyce who passed away last week, do it for ?”
Veep creator Armando Iannucci and c0-stars Tony Hale and Usman Ally also shared their thoughts. Read their, and other, tweets below. We’ll start with Louis-Dreyfus, and there’s no doubt more messages of love to come. Refresh for updates…