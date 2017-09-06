Ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Judge Judy Sheindlin’s hit syndicated courtroom program Hot Bench has named David Theodosopoulos as executive producer. In addition, Belinda Jackson has been named co-executive producer of the show, joining Amy Freisleben.

Theodosopoulos has been at the helm since March when Hot Bench started taping its fourth season. It premieres Monday, September 11.

Previously, Theodosopoulos was SVP business affairs and legal for Hot Bench distributor CBS Television Distribution. There, he oversaw business affairs relating to the division’s first-run productions such as Judge Judy, Entertainment Tonight, and Hot Bench, as well as CTD’s projects in development.

He joined Paramount Pictures in 1992 as director of legal for the domestic and international television divisions. Three years later, he was promoted to vice president of legal for CTD predecessor Paramount Domestic Television and in 1998 was promoted to vice president of business affairs and legal. Prior to Paramount, Theodosopoulos was an associate at entertainment law firm, Cooper, Epstein & Hurewitz.

“David is a brilliant lawyer with a keen sense of storytelling. Hot Bench is thriving under his guidance,” said Sheindlin.

Jackson previously was the co-executive producer of Divorce Court, and before that served as senior supervising producer for Swift Justice. Jackson spent 11 years at Judge Joe Brown, where she was senior supervising producer. She was a producer for Judge Judy from 1999-2001 and was a producer/writer for Leeza from 1995-1999.

During the 2016-2017 season, Hot Bench, created by Sheindlin, was the #3 first-run program in daytime television, delivering 3.2 million daily viewers. Additionally, it continues to be the #2 court program, behind Judge Judy. Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Michael Corriero comprise the three-judge panel.

Hot Bench is produced by Big Ticket Pictures and Queen Bee Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.