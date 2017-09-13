EXCLUSIVE: Directed by Saul Dibb, Journey’s End is a WWI drama based on the play of the same name based by R.C. Sherriff. In the exclusive clip, we see Sam Claflin as a war-weary Captain Stanhope, leading men into battle. The film also stars Asa Butterfield, Toby Jones, Stephen Graham, Tom Sturridge, and Paul Bettany.

Set during 1918, Stanhope leads the C-Company to the front-line trenches of northern France. With a German offensive imminently approaching, the officers (Bettany, Graham, Sturridge) and their cook (Jones) use food and the memories of their lives before the war to distract themselves, while Stanhope soaks his fear in whisky, unable to deal with his dread of the inevitable. A young officer, Raleigh (Butterfield), arrives fresh out of training and is excited about his first posting – not least because he is to serve under Stanhope, his former school house monitor and the object of his sister’s affections.

Journey’s End was adapted by screenwriter Simon Reade and produced by Guy de Beaujeu and Simon Reade. It makes its World Premiere in the Special Presentations section at TIFF on September 14.