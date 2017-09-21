Josh Greenstein has been re-upped for three years as president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group. He will continue to report to SPE Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman. This comes as Greenstein and his marketing and distribution team are overseeing the launch of the global campaign for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Dec. 22nd and the launch of the international marketing campaign for Blade Runner 2049 (which bows domestically on Oct. 6).

The re-signing is a surprise, given that there has been so much friction in the relationship between Rothman and Greenstein over the years. Even still, in the announcement, they made it sound oh, so nice: “Josh is a true star in our industry,” said Rothman in making the announcement. “Not only has he shown extraordinary skill at the head of our campaigns, he has also been an outstanding leader in restructuring our marketing and distribution teams around the world to better align with a constantly-evolving marketplace. The studio is in a stronger position now than when Josh arrived in 2014, and his brilliant work has been integral to that growth. He kicks my butt on the golf course, but is otherwise a tremendous partner. I thank Josh for his efforts and dedication, and look forward to working closely with him to take Sony, and his career, to even greater heights.”

Since joining the studio in late 2014 from Paramount Pictures, Greenstein has overseen global marketing campaigns such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, The Emoji Movie, Sausage Party, the Hotel Transylvania franchise; the James Bond pic Spectre, Don’t Breathe, The Shallows; among many others.

“Sony Pictures is my home and I could not be happier,” said Greenstein also in a statement. “The studio has undergone enormous change since I arrived, but today I feel like we are hitting on all cylinders. I especially want to thank Tom, from whom I have learned so much since we started working together. Tom deserves enormous credit for the many positive changes in the Motion Picture Group over the last couple years, and I am excited to work with him to continue that momentum. I also want to thank my excellent team for their hard work and dedication on every one of our films. I also want to thank Tony and Kaz for their support and confidence in the strength of Sony’s entertainment business.”