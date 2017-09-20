Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner are behind The Hunt, a hot drama series spec, which is being shopped by Sonar Entertainment, garnering interest from cable and streaming networks.

Written by David Weil (Moonfall) and inspired by true events, The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1970s America as they set out on a quest for revenge and justice – tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis who, with the unconscionable help of the U.S. Government, escaped justice and embedded themselves in American society.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment are producing, with Peele serving as executive producer. The project stems from a first-look deal Peele and his Monkeypaw Prods. signed with Sonar Entertainment in February.

Monkeypaw Productions was founded by Peele in 2012. In TV, it produced the Emmy-winning Key & Peele on Comedy Central for its five-season run, and also has the upcoming Tracy Morgan comedy series at TBS, The Last O.G., which Peele co-created.

Peele, selected as one of Deadline’s Disruptors in the annual magazine dropped at the recent Cannes Film Festival, has an untitled social thriller set for release by Universal on March 15, 2019. Peele, who also voices the Ghost of Duke Ellington in Netflix’s upcoming animated series Big Mouth, is repped by CAA and Principato-Young.

Sonar Entertainment has MTV/Spike TV’s The Shannara Chronicles, AMC’s The Son and Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes.