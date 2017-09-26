Comedy Central’s launch of Jordan Klepper’s The Opposition clocked a .34 rating in the 18-49 demo in its unveiling Monday night; That’s a 44% improvement over a year ago when @midnight took over the timeslot previously held by The Nightly Show, and up 29% compared to Larry Wilmore-hosted Nightly’s final quarter average.

The Opposition held 74% of its The Daily Show lead-in on a Live + Same Day basis.

Klepper’s show opener also posted ratings gains among men 18-49 (.44, up 27%), women 18-49 (.25, up 87%), adults 18-34 (.31, up 38%), and adults 25-54 (.35, up 57%).

Klepper’s 544K total viewers for his show’s launch clocks 59% better than same night year ago.

The network noted The Opposition finished fifth for the night among “Comedy Cable” series, socially, trailing The Daily Show, Conan, Watch What Happens Live – and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The network did not elaborate.



Klepper’s show has been described as a spoof of Alex Jones and InfoWars, in much same way former timeslot occupant Stephen Colbert’s conservative gasbag character on The Colbert Report, mocked FNC star Bill O’Reilly.

Klepper praised as a “full glistening slab of Texas Truth” the alt-right star who delivered programming manna gold to Klepper for his lauch, telling InfoWars troops that Comedy Central hates him, and has modeled Klepper’s new show so as to “create a branding for the type of mentally retarded people” who follow Comedy Central and “have been induced into these comas.”