EXCLUSIVE: Paramount continues to remake its production executive ranks. The studio has just hired Jon Gonda, a Warner Bros executive who’ll move over to Paramount as vice president of production under prexy Liz Raposo. At Warner Bros, he worked on Lego Batman, The Accountant, War Dogs and upcoming Crazy Rich Asians. Gonda also co-spearheaded with Julia Spiro the development of the Warner Bros. Emerging Film Directors Workshop, a studio initiative to promote diversity, nurture emerging directors, and amplify the voices of new and underrepresented talent.

The studio recently hired Wyck Godfrey for a top production post, as longtime production chief Marc Evans is expected to transition to producer. Gonda previously worked at Fox, 3 Arts and Chernin Entertainment. He went to Vassar College.