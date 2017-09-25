EXCLUSIVE: Filmula Entertainment’s Johnny Lin and New Republic Pictures’ Brian Oliver, who recently teamed to produce and finance the sci-fi thriller Rise, have reunited to produce the psychological horror Sacrifice. The screenplay is by Robert Tinnell and with Paul Johansson ( One Tree Hill, Atlas Shrugged: Part 1) on board to direct.

Story follows a priest who survives a botched exorcism and chases a possessed fellow priest to a mystical island off the coast of Ireland.

Additional producers on the project are Patrick Rizotti and Brett Forbes of Fortress Features. The film is currently in the casting phase with plans to shoot in Europe next year.

Lin and Oliver serve as executive producer and producer, respectively, on Universal’s crime thriller American Made, starring Tom Cruise, which bows this week. In addition, Lin and Oliver will co-produce and release The Creed of Violence in 2018.