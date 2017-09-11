Every time President Donald Trump has no plan, he promises Americans they will be “happy” – like a guy who forgot to buy an anniversary gift and is stalling for time, John Oliver explained Sunday night.

“He does this with everything,” HBO’s Last Week Tonight host demonstrated, running clips of Trump promising happiness on border safety, the Middle East, steel tariffs, infrastructure and repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“But, in each of those cases, it’s the way you get to those feelings that’s important,” Oliver said. “Laying out a government policy that’s just ‘You’ll be so happy’ is like naming a restaurant You Are Going to Be So Full.

“OK – that’s the goal,” he added “But how? What am I filling myself with? Is it Asian Fusion or wet cement”?

After promising his base, while campaigning, that he would deport the Dreamers protected by DACA, telling NBC News’ Chuck Todd “they have to go” and assuring Todd: “You will be so happy. In four years you are going to be interviewing me and saying, ‘What a great job you have been doing, President Trump!” – Trump last week had his attorney general announce that Trump was killing DACA. NYT reported that some of his advisers believed an hour before the announcement that Trump still did not fully grasp details of the step he was taking. This might explain why, that night, Trump tweeted that if Congress did not fix the problem in the six-month grace period before DACA-ending enforcement begins, he would “revisit the issue.“

Trump is “all over the place,” Oliver concluded.

After the recent Dem Debt Deal, in which Trump gobsmacked Republican leaders by accepting a plan from Dems Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to fund Hurricane Harvey relief and raise the debt ceiling through December, Trump said afterward that GOP Leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan had walked out of the meeting very happy.

“No. They absolutely weren’t!” Oliver raved. “Trump may be able to fool people by saying that they will be happy in the future. But we cannot let him trick people into thinking that they were happy in the past.”

“It’s actually weirdly ironic that he is taking such a hard line against Dreamers because this guy is clearly out of his f*cking mind.”