More than three months after WGN America officially canceled Underground, executive producer John Legend is still fighting to find a new home for a third season of the series about the underground railroad and the race from the slavery of the South attempted by thousands.

“The cast, producers and our studio Sony Pictures remain committed to a future for Underground because of a belief that this story is important and invaluable,” the Oscar, Tony and Grammy winner wrote in an op-ed he released on social media this morning, “and it remains our hope that not only is there a future for this show, but for many others like it.” (Read Legend’s full op-ed below.)

After two acclaimed seasons, the series created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski was deep-sixed by the now-Sinclair Broadcast Group controled WGN on May 30. The ax fell less than three weeks after the Season 2 finale of the series starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge and Aisha Hinds, and two days after Sinclair announced it intended to buy WGN’s parent company Tribune Media for $3.9 billion in cash and stock, plus the assumption of $2.7 billion in debt.

The corporate timeline resonates with Legend, whose Get Lifted Film Co is a producer on the series and who appeared in Underground as Frederick Douglass.

“Sinclair has pursued a strategy of buying up local networks and moving their news coverage to fit their far-right agenda,” Legend asserts in his op-ed. “In addition, they’ve bought Tribune Media, the parent company of WGN America and immediately turned away from high-quality original dramas such as Underground and Outsiders in favor of cheaper unscripted entertainment.”

This isn’t the first time Legend has taken to social media to try to find a perch for a third season of Underground. On May 30, he tweeted: “Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!”

Seen as potential and logical new homes for Underground, both OWN and BET have passed on picking up the series. Underground reportedly has a price tag of around $4.5 million per episode.

As Legend noted today, Underground had a screening at the White House when Barack Obama was President. The show also had a screening at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, where it was selected as the inaugural public program.

Here is Legend’s full op-ed: