EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaking duo of John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, who recently completed their first TV project after the feature films No Escape and the 2014 horror film As Above/So Below. They move from WME. The Dowdles created and were executive producers on the six-part event series Waco which saw John Dowdle directing four of the episodes (including three the duo wrote).

Creative Artists Agency

Based on the 51-day standoff between the government and the Branch Davidian complex in 1993 and the subsequent actions that put U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in the political and morality crossfire, the project was produced by Weinstein Television and will air on the Paramount Network in January 2018. It stars Taylor Kitsch, Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Julia Garner, Andrea Riseborough, Shea Whigham, Paul Sparks and Rory Culkin.

The Dowdles’ most recent feature film No Escape starred Owen Wilson, Pierce Brosnan, and Lake Bell and was also released by the Weinstein Company to gross $54.4 million worldwide. In addition, their 2014 genre film which John Dowdle directed and Drew Dowdle produced based on a script they co-wrote was a lower-budget surprise hit which collected $41.89M worldside.

Another one of their films, Devil, was produced by M. Night Shyamalan (based on his story) and distributed by Universal. The brothers also co-wrote (with John directing) Quarantine for Sony’s Screen Gems.

The Dowdles also served as executive producers on the documentary Transcendent Man which was based on Ray Kurzweil and premiered at the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival. The brothers’ indie horror/faux documentary, The Poughkeepsie Tapes, sold to MGM after its breakout success two years earlier at the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. The Dowdles’ first feature, The Dry Spell, was a micro-budget indie that premiered at the 2005 Slamdance Film Festival where it collected a jury award.

The Dowdles will continue to be managed by Stuart Manashil at Novo and repped by attorney Wayne Kazan at Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin.