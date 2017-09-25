EXCLUSIVE: Universal has acquired an untitled buddy cop comedy hatched by Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Murray Miller. This one has John Cena (Trainwreck) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) attached to star in the project. Fleischer, who helmed Zombieland and will next direct Venom, is attached to direct and will produce alongside Bernad through their Universal Television-based production company The District. Miller, the writer-producer of HBO’s Tour De Pharmacy and 7 Days in Hell, and former Girls executive producer, will write the script. EVP Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Universal prevailed in competitive bidding.

The District’s Elias Gertler will oversee the project for the company. Bernad and Fleischer, who formed The District in 2014, currently serve as executive producers on the hit NBC comedy Superstore and the Universal TV drama The Bold Type, which premiered on Freeform in July. Fleischer will next direct Venom.

Bernad and Fleischer most recently produced Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store, and Bernad produced Mike White’s critically acclaimed Brad’s Status, both of which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Bernad, Miller and Cena previously collaborated on the HBO mockumentary Tour De Pharmacy.

Bernad and Fleischer are represented by CAA; Miller and Nanjiani by UTA; and Cena by ICM Partners. Nanjiani is also repped by Mosaic.