Quantico regular Johanna Braddy has landed the lead in Miss Arizona, an indie comedy-drama from writer-director Autumn McAlpin, Amarok Productions and Side Gig Productions.

Braddy will play a former beauty queen who embarks on an all-night adventure with four women she encounters at a shelter (Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Robyn Lively, Otmara Marrero, Shoniqua Shandai). The night includes Braddy’s character catwalking at a drag queen competition with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Willam and Ginger Minj. The cast also includes Missi Pyle, Steve Guttenberg, Kyle Howard, Kevin Heffernan and Kim DeJesus.

McAlpin Side Gig Productions

With more than 75% of the cast and crew being female, producers made a conscious decision to support women on both sides of the camera.

“Our goal with Miss Arizona is to celebrate diverse identities and abandon ‘victim feminism’ ideology,” said DeAnna Cooper, producer of Amarok Productions. “I see it as a third-wave feminist film; these women are real, and one evening of self-discovery reveals their individual strength, determination and compassion.”

Braddy plays Shelby Wyatt on ABC’s Quantico, and her other recent credits include the features Run the Tide and Cardboard Boxer, along with a season as the winning contestant on Lifetime’s UnReal. She is repped by Innovative Artists.

The owner of Side Gig Productions, McAlpin co-wrote and produced the 2015 feature Waffle Street. The former Miss Tennessee is repped by Paradigm, which also will be handling sales on Miss Arizona.