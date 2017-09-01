September 1 is a special day for Harry Potter fans, and author J.K. Rowling’s pottermore.com just introduced a way to commemorate: It launched what it calls an “immersive digital experience” enabling visitors to take a virtual tour of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

You need to be a registered user of Pottermore to visit The Hogwarts Experience. It offers users the illusion of flying through the exterior of the castle, the Forbidden Forest including Hagrid’s hut, and the Quidditch pitch.

The site includes clickable hotspots for those who want to delve deeper into some of the attractions.

“We’ve seen many interpretations of Hogwarts – from the artwork in the illustrated editions of the books to the eight feature films from Warner Bros.,” Pottermore Global Digital Director Henriette Stuart-Reckling says. “This new feature on our website marks the first time fans will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school any time, any place and at their own pace. It’s a unique, mobile-first experience using bespoke visual assets allowing anyone to ‘visit’ Hogwarts on-the-go.”

The company says the free attraction will work on most smartphones, tablets and computers.

Today is memorable for Potter fans: It’s the “19 years later” date in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows when he and Ginny Weasley sent their son, Albus Severus Potter, to Hogwarts.

The Hogwarts Experience is one of many initiatives designed to advance Rowling’s Wizarding World.

In July Warner Bros. began principal photography on the as-yet untitled sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them — due for release on November 16, 2018. Fantastic Beasts was the studio’s best performing film last year, generating a profit estimated at nearly $165 million.

Jude Law will appear as a young Albus Dumbledore. He’ll team with his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to thwart Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

Comcast’s NBCUniversal regularly boasts about the popularity of its theme park attractions: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

And Broadway is preparing for the April 22 opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was a hit in London.