EXCLUSIVE: Rian Johnson decided not to take the offer to come back and replace the recently departed Colin Trevorrow on Star Wars: Episode IX. Now, Disney and LucasFilm are courting another director for an encore, the one who relaunched the franchise to dizzying heights. Deadline hears the studio is in talks with JJ Abrams, and sources said they are trying to work out a deal for him to return. This is expected to happen today.

Abrams revived the franchise with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, whose $2.06 billion worldwide gross made it the third highest grossing film of all time behind James Cameron’s Avatar and Titanic.

Abrams is in discussions to replace Trevorrow, who exited the picture after creative differences with LucasFilm and its chief Kathleen Kennedy. All this happens as Ron Howard stepped in to replace Phil Lord & Chris Miller as director of the Han Solo spinoff movie.

Johnson’s film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, launches December 15. Abrams has been producing everything from Westworld to M:I6-Mission Impossible, and the Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock, conveniently doesn’t have a next film to direct. And he certainly can be a steadying hand in settling the force. He’s repped by CAA.