Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang has joined Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale and Maya Rudolph in STXfilms’ The Happytime Murders, from director Brian Henson and Jim Henson Company’s Henson Alternative. The comedy is set in the underbelly of a Los Angeles where puppets and humans co-exist. Two clashing detectives, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together to figure out who is brutally murdering the former cast of a classic puppet show The Happytime Gang. Yang will play a rookie cop with a hatred for the puppets. Henson, McCarthy, Jeffrey Hayes and Ben Falcone are producing, with Lisa Henson, Dee Robertson and John W. Hyde serving as executive producers. Todd Berger, Robertson, Erich & Jon Hoeber and McCarthy wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Berger and Robertson. STXfilms’ Sheroum Kim and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production. Yang, who’ll appears in New Line spring release Life of the Party with McCarthy and Rudolph, is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Principato-Young Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Flores/REX/Shutterstock

Amin Joseph has come aboard the Netflix hip-hop original film The After Party, written and directed by Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America). The comedy follows two best friends on their last night together trying to achieve a record deal before one heads to college and the other leaves for military service. In one wild night, a lot will go down before the sun comes up and these two lifelong friends either will have succeeded in their quest or must go their separate ways. The pic also stars Kyle, Teyana Taylor, Blair Underwood, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa. Russell Simmons, Jake Stein, Jamie Patricof, Heather Parry, Trevor Engelson, Doug Banker and the late Worldstar Hip Hop founder Lee “Q” O’Denat are the producers, while Michael Rapino, Katie McNeill and Jonathan Montepare exec produce. Joseph is a series regular on John Singleton’s FX drama Snowfall, which was renewed for a Season 2, and will appear alongside Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker in the crime thriller Labyrinth. He is repped by Gersh, Primary Wave Entertainment and Morris Yorn.