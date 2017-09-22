Jimmy Kimmel jumped on news that John McCain said he cannot vote for the latest GOP health care plan. McCain said this afternoon he will not support the bill without a CBO score and bipartisan input, sticking to what he previously said he would do, despite his relationship with bill co-author Sen. Lindsey Graham. With McCain’s “no” vote, bill is now just one additional thumbs down from failing. Sen. Rand Paul has vowed to vote “no” and Sen. Susan Collins is expected to follow suit.

“Thank you Sen. John McCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN,” Kimmel enthused, via Twitter.

Kimmel made national headlines attacking the bill; just yesterday he tangled with President Donald Trump on Twitter on the subject of the latest GOP Obamacare kill bill. Kimmel found himself in the middle of this battle after his son, Billy, had open heart surgery at age 3 days, when Sen. Bill Cassidy guested on his show to make assurances to Kimmel’s audience that he failed to keep.

“The reason I had him on the show in the first place is because he started telling people that any plan he supported would have to pass what he called the Jimmy Kimmel Test,” Kimmel reminded all those who had been bashing him for days, for having waded into the debate.

After guesting on JKL, Cassidy co-authored the bill, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, that “most definitely does not pass that test,” Kimmel told viewers Thursday night, then walked them though the various promises Cassidy made on his show that he broke in the bill.

President Donald Trump and Kimmel had traded tweets about the bill, and Cassidy, during the day. “I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill,” Kimmel told his viewers Thursday night. “He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.”

Kimmel’s tweet: