Jimmy Kimmel told fans about his “emotional weekend” and the almost certain death of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill that entirely failed The Jimmy Kimmel Test one of its authors vowed to uphold.

Kimmel talked about the many people who came up to him at events he attended over the weekend, to let him know Obamacare had saved their life of a family member.

“They came to me and said ‘Mr. Fallon, thank you for speaking out.’ And I just let it go,” he joked.

Republican senators still were trying to pass this new bill on Monday, “because they don’t actually care what you think,” Kimmel said. “They want you to think what they think. That’s why they keep saying Obamacare is a ‘disaster.’ You hear that a lot. Obamacare definitely needs work. But a disaster? Did anyone have to convince you Hurricane Harvey was a disaster? No! Because it was a disaster. If someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster, it probably isn’t one.”

Fortunately, “common sense and decency prevailed,” Kimmel said, when Sen. John McCain “rode in and pulled a red wedding on this thing.”

Kimmel also thanked GOP Sen. Susan Collins for announcing earlier on Monday she would vote no on the bill which meant it “is almost certainly dead – or ,at the very least on life support, which isn’t covered.”

The late-night host noted the stink that arose in conservative circles when they “found out” he’d spoken to Sen. Schumer, a Democrat, while doing research on the topic.

“They called me a pawn and a mouthpiece. They said I was a puppet for the Democrats,” Kimmel said, announcing he felt compelled to “come clean”:

“Here’s what happened: My wife and I were worried about health care. We didn’t like what the Republicans were doing, so we decided to have a baby with congenital heart defects. And then, once we had that going for us, I went on TV, spoke out and we may have stopped Cassidy-Graham. I still can’t believe we pulled it off, but we did it! It’s amazing, isn’t it?”

“And the best news is, now I can go back to talking about the Kardashians,” Kimmel added.

“Guys, Kylie’s pregnant!”