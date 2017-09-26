Senate’s latest effort to kill Obamacare, the Graham-Cassidy bill is kaput. Jimmy Kimmel tweeted the news to his fans.

At a presser, bill co-author Sen. Lindsey Graham announced, “we’re coming back to this after taxes. We’re going to have time to explain our concept and we’re going to take this show on the road.”

Or, as co-author and Jimmy Kimmel nemesis Sen. Bill Cassidy put it, “We don’t have the votes.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, insisted “We haven’t given up on it,” as Cassidy stood behind him, chewing on his thumb nail.

Kimmel did not break out into a happy dance in his tweet, saying only “Senate won’t vote on GOP health care bill.” Monday night, he’d opened his ABC late-night show telling fans about his “emotional weekend” and the almost certain death of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill that entirely failed The Jimmy Kimmel Test that Sen. Cassidy had vowed to uphold.

Republican senators, he’d said, still were trying to pass the new bill on Monday, “because they don’t actually care what you think,” Kimmel said. “They want you to think what they think. That’s why they keep saying Obamacare is a ‘disaster.’ You hear that a lot. Obamacare definitely needs work. But a disaster? Did anyone have to convince you Hurricane Harvey was a disaster? No! Because it was a disaster. If someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster, it probably isn’t one.”

Kimmel praised Sen. John McCain for riding in and pulling “a red wedding on this thing.”

The late-night host made headlines in the battle to repeal and replace Obamacare, after speaking emotionally of his son being born with congenital heart defects. Sen. Cassidy, seeking to capitalize on the publicity, announced he would support no health care plan that did not pass The Jimmy Kimmel Test. Kimmel bit and had him on his show. Only the bill Cassidy co-authored flunked that test entirely Kimmel has been telling viewers daily for about a week.