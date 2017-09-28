President Donald Trump is having trouble accepting that the Graham-Cassidy bill was pulled for lack of votes, insisting the bill has the votes but is bogged own by procedural issues. Comedy gold for Jimmy Kimmel, who had campaigned aggressively against the latest GOP effort to kill Obamacare on his late-night show.

It has been a really bad week for POTUS, Kimmel said on Wednesday’s JKL. “But Trump is not one to admit defeat – he was full of both ‘b’ and ‘s’ today at the White House – he even tried to claim they had the votes to beat Obamacare.”

Bill co-author Lindsey Graham said this week it was being pulled from a vote because they did not have the votes. Trump went with stout denial, and mentioned that a senator who was in the hospital, complicating the vote.

“The Senator whose name Trump couldn’t remember – is Thad Cochran of Mississippi, who – moments after that comment tweeted: ‘Thanks for the well-wishes. I’m not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon’,” Kimmel dished.

“There was no Senator in the hospital. And, even if he was, there were still at least three other Republicans who were against the bill,” Kimmel told viewers. “Which means Graham-Cassidy would not have passed whether he was in the hospital or not.”

“So to recap Mr. President:

There was no Senator in the hospital. You didn’t have the votes. The bill didn’t pass. And you’re bad at math, okay?

“Now go play golf for three years.”