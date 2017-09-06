“This morning, our president woke up and asked his staff, ‘Now that this hurricane is over, what is something horrible I can do to distract people from the Russia investigation?'” Jimmy Kimmel snarked at the top of tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Someone said, ‘You know, there are 800,000 innocent kids you can deport for no good reason.’

“And he said ‘Done and done!’,” Kimmel recounted.

Trump decided to do away with what’s known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program giving undocumented immigrants whose parents brought them into the country when they were children, the chance to work and go to school legally.

“And this is what Trump wants to do away with – mostly because President Obama is the one who ordered it,” Kimmel observed, adding, “It seems like his main agenda is just to undo everything Obama did. I hope he doesn’t bring Bin Laden back to life.”

Kimmel guessed some were surprised by this morning’s news given that, just a few months ago, Trump publicly said those covered by DACA could “rest easy.”

“It’s like when Dracula tells you to relax and take off your scarf,” Kimmel scoffed.