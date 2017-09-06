“Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy we saw good,” Tonight show host Jimmy Fallon says tonight, returning to originals after a hiatus. He cited Mattress Mack, who became a TV news darling opening up his mattress and furniture show rooms to people needing a place to sleep; a bunch of neighbors who formed a human chain to save a man from his SUV as it was becoming submerged in flooding water, and Houston’s J.J. Watt who has raised more than $18M to supply food and water to victims. Fallon announced Tonight Show is donating $1M to Watt’s fundraiser.

“One of most inspiring clips I saw last week was a video of two singers….who visited a storm shelter to sing to hurricane evacuees,” Fallon said, introducing Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, who performed “Lean On Me” with their Houston gospel choir.