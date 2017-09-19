EXCLUSIVE: Two young stars have just been signed out of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Jessie Buckley, who stars in the film Beast which just premiered at the TIFF and was among those named by the festival as one of the rising stars, has signed with CAA. Meanwhile, Primary Wave Entertainment has signed up-and-comer Vinnie Bennett, who stars in the Nic Gorman-directed psychological thriller Human Traces, which also just had its North American premiere in Toronto.

Buckley was most recently seen starring opposite Tom Hardy in Taboo for FX/BBC. She also was one of the stars in the A&E adaptation of War and Peace. She is currently filming Country Music for BFI and Film Four. The film is about a musician from Glasgow who tries to realize her dreams of becoming a Nashville star.

Human Traces focuses on the mysteries beginning when a young man arrives on a remote Sub-Antarctic research station and threatens the relationship of a married couple working on the island. Bennett’s other credits include the New Zealand film Resolve, Paramount’s Ghost In The Shell, MTV’s fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles and the BBC America’s Tatau.

Buckley will continue to be repped by Lindy King at United Agents in the U.K.