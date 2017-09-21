EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Showtime has landed a comedy series project from former The Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams and indie filmmaker Jim Strouse, the duo behind The Incredible Jessica James, with Williams set to star.

Williams and Strouse will write and executive produce the comedy, which tells the story of an African American aspiring science fiction writer (Williams) who comes of age in Brooklyn. Strause will direct.

Showtime is the studio. I hear Annapurna TV is in negotiations to come aboard as a producer.

Strouse’s The Incredible Jessica James, in which Williams played the title role, premiered as the closing night film at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The duo first teamed on the 2015 Sundance pic People Places Things, which marked Williams’ first major feature role. In TV, she did an arc on HBO’s Girls.

Williams is repped by UTA, B Company and attorney Jeff Endlich. Strouse is with Thruline and ICM Partners.