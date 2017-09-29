The Carmichael Show may have come to an abrupt end but 20th Century Fox TV’s relationship with creator and star Jerrod Carmichael did not.

20th TV, the leading studio behind the praised NBC multi-camera comedy, has signed a big overall deal with Carmichael. Under the pact, he will produce projects for the studio with longtime collaborator and producing partner Ari Katcher under his Morningside Entertainment banner. Carmichael will write, produce, supervise other writers, and potentially star in new projects for the studio.

“The end of The Carmichael Show was a heartbreak for everyone at this studio, and Howard (Kurtzman) and I swore we’d be back in business with Jerrod if we had anything to say about it,” 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said. “Lucky for us, he said ‘yes.’ This is a guy whose inspiration is Norman Lear and it’s not hard to see why– he speaks about what’s happening in the world and he gets people talking even if the subject matter is uncomfortable. Oh, and he’s also hilarious. He’s an incredible talent and a ‘television savant’ and we’re thrilled he’s making 20th his exclusive home.“

The Carmichael Show was originally developed at Universal TV but was “adopted” by 20th TV when it was picked up to series by NBC and 20th TV-based writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel was named showrunner. 20th TV became the lead studio, co-producing with Uni TV, and fought for the show until its end this past summer after three seasons.

Carmichael and Katcher are repped by UTA and Ziffren.