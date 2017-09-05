Longtime Wild Bunch executive, Jérôme Rougier, has been appointed head of the company’s Wild Bunch Distribution arm. He replaces Thierry Lacaze who left for Studiocanal last month. Rougier, who began his career at Studiocanal, was previously co-director of marketing and head of acquisitions at Wild Bunch Distribution, primarily buying titles from outside France.

He will be supported by the existing team of sales head Thomas Legal, marketing director Susanna Nilstam and marketing execs Anne Jacquelin and Alexandre Cerf.

The well-liked Rougier, who’s got a deep knowledge of cinema, started out in the industry on the video marketing team at Studiocanal and joined Wild Bunch in 2004 when the distribution division was launched.