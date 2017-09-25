Jennifer Lopez joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mets pitcher Seth Lugo, and actress Rosie Perez today to support relief efforts for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma and Maria.

During the press conference, Lopez spoke once in Spanish and again in English to help bring awareness to the devastation brought upon by the hurricanes. “Lives have been lost. Power is down across the entire island,” she said. “More than 15,000 people have been forced into shelters, and the storm has devastated the lives of thousands of others.”

She added, “Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts.”

Cuomo took to Twitter and revealed that pop star/actress, who is also the co-chair for the recovery efforts, not only talked the talk, but walked the walk by donating $1 million.

Thank you @JLo for co-chairing our #PuertoRico recovery efforts and for your $1M personal donation. https://t.co/eA5CGb00bI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 24, 2017

In addition, to the generous donation, Lopez said that “We are working day and night to identify the needs” — and she isn’t lying. She remains proactive in the efforts, working with ex-husband Marc Anthony to help mobilize more than 30 athletes and artists to get aid to the Caribbean and Mexico. She also said that she is teaming up with Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea to get generators to the island.

She also posted a video on Instagram, saying that she has yet to hear from some relatives in Puerto Rico and gives information on how people can support via First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló’s “United For Puerto Rico” fundraiser.