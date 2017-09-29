Jennifer Landon (TNT’s Animal Kingdom) and John Bedford Lloyd (The Bourne Supremacy) have joined Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, and J.K. Simmons in The Front Runner, the Gary Hart biopic directed by Jason Reitman, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Bai. The film, based on Bai’s book All the Truth Is Out, chronicles the rise and fall of Hart, a Democratic Colorado senator who was considered a leading presidential candidate in 1988 until media reports surfaced of womanizing and an alleged affair with Donna Rice, a former Miss South Carolina. His poll numbers quickly fell behind eventual nominee Michael Dukakis, and Hart suspended his campaign soon after. Reitman and Helen Estabrook are producing it through their Right of Way Films banner in partnership with Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. Landon and Lloyd are repped by Abrams Artists Agency, while Landon is also repped by Jerico Management & Productions.

REX/Shutterstock

Harold Perrineau has signed on for the musical comedy Dumplin’ opposite Jennifer Aniston, Danielle Macdonald and Odeya Rush. Anne Fletcher is directing the film, from a script by Kristin Hahn. It’s based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 YA novel about Willowdean (Macdonald), nicknamed Dumplin, a confident, plus-sized teen who, to spite her erstwhile beauty pageant queen mom (Aniston), enlists in a local pageant and becomes the inspiration for a ragtag group of outcasts. Perrineau will play Lee Wayne/Rhea Ranged, a passionate, fierce drag queen who, impressed by Dumplin’s willingness to step outside her comfort zones, becomes her pageant coach. Hahn is producing along with Michael Costigan of COTA Films. Perrineau, who currently co-stars in TNT’s Claws, is repped by APA.