Jedediah Bila, a conservative voice on ABC’s daytime talker The View, is leaving the show.

Bila announced her departure Monday during the broadcast and said today would be her last day (to gasps heard in audience).

She didn’t give a specific reason for her departure but said she is writing a book and is working on other projects. “This has just been an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets,” she told her co-hosts and the audience.

“This has been a really great experience and mostly I just want to speak to the viewers and say we are nothing without you,” she added.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, the executive in charge of the show, and executive producers, Candi Carter and Brian Teta, sent a note to The View staff Monday morning, ,which you can read below. You can also watch a clip of her announcement above.