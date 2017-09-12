Universal Cable Productions has tapped former Sony TV head of current Jeanie Bradley as SVP Current Programming. She will shepherd the studio’s slate of current scripted series including Mr. Robot, Colony, Suits, Falling Water and Playing House on USA; 12 Monkeys and The Magicians on Syfy; Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce on Bravo; Difficult People on Hulu; Umbrella Academy on Netflix; and Homecoming on Amazon. She will report to Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and President, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios.

In June, UCP announced that Stephanie Groves would be replacing Richard Rothstein as head of current. I hear the two parties subsequently decided not to proceed with the appointment and Groves never started at UCP.

Bradley comes from NBCUniversal International Studios, where she was VP Current Programming. There, she focused on finding and developing American procedurals for the foreign marketplace, which led to the upcoming series Gone starring Chris Noth, Danny Pino and Levin Rambin. She also oversaw creative on several of NBCU International’s co-productions with English-speaking territories including Secret City and Wanted which recently sold to Netflix.

Prior to her joining NBCUniversal, Bradley spearheaded development and production for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s company, Fedora Films.

This marks Bradley’s return to the top current post at a major U.S. studio. She was previously EVP of U.S. programming for Sony Pictures Television. At Sony, she was responsible for overseeing scripted programming for the studio’s network and cable slate, where she shepherded thousands of episodes for more than 300 network and cable television series including Breaking Bad, Damages, Rescue Me, Dawson’s Creek, Community, Mad About You and King Of Queens.