Jean Guerin is leaving her post as media relations senior veep at Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group to become Executive Vice President, Publicity & Corporate Communications at Fox Broadcasting Co. Tahra Grant has been tapped to replace her at Sony.

At Fox, Guerin will report to Fox Television Group chief marketing officer Shannon Ryan, with direct responsibility for all communications for chairman-CEOs of Fox Television Group Dana Walden and Gary Newman. She will be the chief media strategist for Fox, overseeing all program publicity campaigns and corporate communications outreach.

Guerin held the Sony post since 2014 and has been a calming influence at a studio that always seems to have its share of turbulence. Her purview covered the action at Columbia, TriStar, Sony Pictures Animation, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Acquisitions, Sony Pictures International and the studio’s faith-based label Affirm.

Her replacement, Grant, joined Sony in August 2016 as a VP in SPE’s corporate communications unit, coming over from New York-based Rubenstein. While there, she repped NY-based events like the Tribeca Film Festival and clients including The Orchard.

The Fox move amounts to a return to television for Guerin, who previously was corporate communications senior vice president of NBCU Cable Entertainment Group, responsible for 11 cable networks including USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen and Syfy and its in-house production entities Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios.

She had been at NBCUniversal since 2000, first as corporate communications veep at Syfy and then senior veep at USA Network. Before that, Guerin was a New York-based publicist at PMK.

“Jean is a gifted strategist and one of the most respected communications executives in television and film,” Ryan said in today’s announcement. “Her extensive experience, combined with her keen knowledge of the business, makes her the perfect fit for Fox, and we can’t wait for her to join our talented publicity team.”