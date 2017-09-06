Sierra/Affinity is set to produce and finance the feature film Dangerous Ground. Janus Metz will direct a script by Kario Salem (The Score, Chasing Mavericks), which is based on the true story of war veteran Johnnie Porche.

Dangerous Ground follows a decorated war hero who returns home to join the family business as a cop, only to find himself in a different war. This time, he’s up against a dangerous drug cartel that is threatening those he loves most.

Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, Mark Roberts, and Kelly McCormick will produce the pic. Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg of Sierra/Affinity will executive produce alongside Adrienne Maloof and David Broome.

Metz’s film Borg/McEnroe starring Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgård and Sverrir Gudnason is set to make its world premiere as the opening-night film at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Sierra/Affinity recently produced and financed the Charlize Theron action pic Atomic Blonde.

Metz is represented by CAA, Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse. Salem is with CAA, Media Talent Group, and Sloane Offer. Porche, who will consult on the film, is reeped by APA.