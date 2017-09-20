Former Telenovela star Alex Meneses is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of the CW’s hit dramedy Jane the Virgin.

Meneses will play Katherine, owner of The Cortes Hotel Conglomerate, who is a possible investor of Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Petra’s (Yael Grobglas) hotel.

There aren’t many details about the Season 4 storyline, but Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told Deadline after the Season 3 finale that the fourth season would be about “recapturing the joy.”

“I want to see Jane fight for her joy, I want to see her go after her happiness, I want to see her open herself up to a new, evolved version of ‘“happily ever after,’” she said.

In addition to Telenovela, for which she was nominated for an Imagen Award, Meneses is known for her recurring role as Stefania, Brad Garrett’s Italian girlfriend on Everybody Loves Raymond. Additional credits include The Goldbergs, CSI, and Prison Break. She’s repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Untitled’s Evan Hainey.