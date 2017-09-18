The presentation for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie featured some of the most incendiary political commentary of the night.

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda were the presenters, and wasted no time in digging in. Alluding to their 1980s film 9 to 5, Fonda said, “In [9 to 5] we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot.” Tomlin picked up the thread: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot.”