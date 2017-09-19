CBS has put in development Quality of Life, a multi-camera comedy from Jamie Lee Curtis, Janis Hirsch, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios, with Curtis attached to star and executive produce.

Co-written by Hirsch (Till Death) and Curtis, Quality of Life is described as a multi-generational sitcom about a family-run funeral business and the unique perspective that growing up in a funeral home gives you. Hirsch and Curtis also executive produce with Erik and Kim Tannenbaum. CBS TV Studios is the studio on the project, first reported by Variety.

Curtis recently announced she’d return to reprise her iconic role of Laurie Strode in the new installment of the Halloween horror franchise that will hit theaters in October 2018. On the TV side, Curtis most recently appeared as Dean Cathy Munsch in both seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Fox anthology series Scream Queens.

Hirsch served as a co-executive producer and writer on all four seasons of Fox comedy Till Death. Other credits include Will & Grace, My Wife and Kids, Brothers, 8 Simple Rules, Frasier, and Murphy Brown.