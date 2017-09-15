Jamie Lee Curtis is getting back in her Halloween costume. The actress and Universal said today that she will return to play her iconic role of Laurie Strode in the new installment of the horror franchise that will hit theaters in October 2018.

Curtis tweeted the news today, complete with the first look at the character she first played in the 1978 original, and reprised in some fashion in five subsequent sequels and reboots:

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Universal said in February that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride had crafted a new take on the franchise that introduced masked killer Michael Myers. Green is directing, and horror master John Carpenter, who co-wrote and directed the original, is executive producing with Green and McBride via their Rough House Pictures.

Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the series since its inception, is producing with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and Miramax.

Universal is distributing worldwide.