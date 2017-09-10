Glenn Weiss, director of the James Corden-hosted Tony Awards, accepted tonight’s Emmy for Best Special Class Program and noted that the live show aired the night after a man killed 49 people and wounded 58 others inside the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida.

In his acceptance speech, Weiss said they struggled to figure out how to open the program, crediting Corden with “starting the show brilliantly.” Addressing “what is going on in this world” now, Weiss quoted one of the best remembered lines from that year’s Tonys, Lin-Manuel Miranda ending his acceptance speech for the score of Hamilton with: “Love is love is love is love is love.”

Then, in the oddest segue of the night, Corden took the mic and dinged the acceptance speech from the category immediately before theirs, snarking, “I’ve read books shorter than his speech.”

Turning to himself, Corden said he grew up in a small town about an hour and a half outside London and “my dream was to host the Tony Awards” calling it “the single greatest evening of my life.”

That year’s Tony Awards was one of the zippier ceremonies, featuring a sweep by Hamilton, which turned a record 16 noms into 11 wins.