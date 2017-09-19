“Anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and wake up the next morning and think, ‘Oh God, who did I kiss last night?’ It’s a bit like that,” said James Corden last night in his opening monologue on The Late Late Show. Of course, Corden is referring to the picture of him giving former White House press secretary Sean Spicer a smooch at the Emmy Awards Sunday night.

“To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys,” added Corden. “I just happened to kiss the biggest one there.”

He continues to skewer the moment and says that a lot of people were disappointed in the photo and are leaving harsh comments on Twitter. “It feels like a mistake today — I can promise you this, it was a one-time thing,” said Corden. “I’m not one of these people who has a couple of drinks and goes around kissing people I don’t know.” After a beat, he calls himself out for randomly kissing Joseph Gordon-Levitt, author David Wailliams, Allison Janney, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Bryan Cranston, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ken Jeong. Needless to say, whether or not he kissed Spicer, Corden gets around.

“Basically what I’m saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands,” he jokes.

Spicer’s appearance on the Emmys drew a lot of laughs, praise, and criticism from Hollywood — a lot of criticism. Stars like Chelsea Handler, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, and Zach Braff were just some that saw this as a normalization of the polarizing political figure. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live received similar criticism when Donald Trump was featured as a guest.

So, we are rewarding @seanspicer for lying through his teeth day after day in the name of the trump? The Republican Party? It's not cute. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 18, 2017

Seeing Sean Spicer at Emmy after parties made me sick to my stomach. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 19, 2017

Wish I was at the Emmys so I could have jerked off @seanspicer too! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 18, 2017