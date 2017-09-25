James Corden will be back for his third straight year as host of the Hollywood Film Awards. The annual kick-off of awards season, the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards will be held November 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The ceremony honors films and actors, while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year, along with artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup & Hairstyling.

This year’s ceremony will benefit MPTF which supports the entertainment community in living and aging well, with dignity and purpose, and in helping each other in times of need.

Honorees for this year’s ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Corden is coming off two 2017 Primetime Emmy wins for Outstanding Variety Special for The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 70th Annual Tony Awards which he hosted.