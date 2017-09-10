James Corden said he told his wife to stay home tonight because his Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special did not stand a chance of repeating last year’s Emmy win for best Variety Special. Accepting his award at the top of tonight’s ceremony, he said that probably was a mistake.

In 2016 James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special won the Emmy for Best Variety Special in an upset against such heavy hitters as Beyonce, and Adele, and the category’s perennial fave “Kennedy Center Honors.”

Corden came back with another edition of Carpool Karaoke – this time against two politically charged specials: Sam Bee’s buzzy Not the Correspondents’ Dinner,” as well as Stephen Colbert’s gobsmacking Showtime election night Special, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale:Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t ?

Voiceover Guy hilariously keeps calling the name of Colbert’s show ends with “Who Is Going To Clean Up This S?”