Paramount announced that the James Cameron-produced and Tim Miller-directed Terminator feature will hit screens on July 26, 2019. Skydance Media is a producer on the latest film in the long-running franschie.

While there have been many attempts to resuscitate Terminator since Cameron directed Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, this is a huge try to get the sci-fi action series back on the rails after 2015’s Terminator: Genisys fizzled stateside with $89.8M off a production cost of $155M. Even though that pic is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise after Judgment Day with $440.6M, 26% of that worldwide tally comes from China (around $113M), and only a quarter of that comes back to the U.S. David Ellison’s Skydance Media bought the rights from his sister Megan Ellison, whose Annapurna snapped them up in an auction for $20M. Fox International has foreign on Terminator. The movie remains untitled.

A writers room for the film is assembled with David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman and Justin Rhodes and producer David Ellison, as well as Cameron. Word is that the next three films will include Arnold Schwarzenegger with original star of the first two movies, Linda Hamilton.

The end of July is a sweet spot on the calendar for Paramount. That’s where it bowed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which became the second-highest-grossing title in its franchise worldwide with $682.7M. Currently, the only title on the calendar on July 26, 2019, is an untitled Sony Pictures Animation film. Two weeks prior, Paramount has the Top Gun sequel on July 12, and the following weekend Disney has Jon Favreau’s live-action version of The Lion King.