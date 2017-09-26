Following the end of Comedy Central’s @midnight, the series’ Emmy-winning executive producer/showrunner Jack Martin has signed an overall deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

This deal reunites Martin with NBC from his previous stints on Food Fighters, Who’s Still Standing, Deal or No Deal, and 1 vs 100.

Martin shared a 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media for his work on @midnight with Chris Hardwick, where he served as executive producer/showrunner for the late-night comedy program’s four-year run.

Year-old Universal Television Alternative Studio has been growing its roster of talent as it expands its portfolio. It slate os series includes Better Late Than Never, Hollywood Game Night, The Wall, World of Dance and Amy Poehler’s upcoming Making It.

Martin is repped by Debra Goldfarb at Rebel Entertainment Partners and David Krintzman at Morris Yorn.