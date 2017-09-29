EXCLUSIVE: Actors J.C. Mackenzie and Craig Vincent have come aboard the Netflix, Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama The Irishman, joining Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham and Kathrine Narducci. Based on Charles Brandt’s book, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa, the film centers on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the disappearance and murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Steve Zaillian adapted the screenplay and producers are expected to be Fabrica’s Gaston Pavlovich, Jane Rosenthal, Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Shooting is currently underway in New York and the pic is expected to get an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release.

In addition, Mackenzie has also landed a role in A24’s upcoming film Shape, written and to be directed by Pipa Bianca, based on her award winning short of the same name. Scott Rudin Productions is producing the pic with Carly Hugo and Tyler Byrne. Repped by Abrams Artists and Leading Artist, Mackenzie can next be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, opposite Jessica Chastain and Idris Alba.

Vincent, who appeared in Scorsese’s 1995 film Casino, which also starred De Niro and Pesci, is repped by Steinman Entertainment.