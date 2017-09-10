Independent Television Service (ITVS) has picked up the Governors award at the Creative Arts Emmys. Chairman and chief executive officer of the Television Academy Hayma Washington presented, saying, “Since 1989 ITVS has been a leading funder and co-distributor.”

Accepting was President and CEO of ITVS, Sally Jo Fifer.“We’re so proud and humbled to be here,” Fifer said, “to represent the creators of 1400 films and counting.” She credited the filmmakers and storytellers for pushing boundaries and presenting important stories. “They give us the guts to speak out when sometimes it’s dangerous to be brave,” she said.

Diplomatically, Fifer spoke of the importance of remembering what America stands for. “Beyond the headlines, beyond the tweets lies our fullest humanity,” she said. “Diversity and inclusion are core to being American and what makes us strong.” She also drew attention to their Trump-threatened funding, referring to, “our vital funder the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which makes TV free and accessible to all Americans.”