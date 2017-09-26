With the deadline for submissions to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race fast approaching, Italy — the winningest country in the history of the category — has set Jonas Carpignano’s A Ciambra as its entry this year. IFC’s Sundance Selects acquired North American rights to the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight drama last May in what was the first sale for a film to be boosted by the emerging filmmakers fund spearheaded by Martin Scorsese, his Sikelia producing partner Emma Koskoff and RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira.

A Ciambra stars Pio Amato and Koudous Seihon. It’s set in a small Romani community in Italy, where 14-year-old Pio is in a hurry to grow up. When he sets out to prove his worth to his brother, a series of events will forever change the way he sees the world.

IFC Films also distributed Carpignano’s debut, Mediterranea, which won a National Board of Review prize and received three Indie Spirit nominations.

Italy has previously won 11 FL Oscars and three honorary prizes. Outside the wins, it has had 17 nominations. The last Italian film to take the Oscar was Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 Rome love letter The Great Beauty.

Here’s the updated running list of submissions:

2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions

  • AlbaniaDay Break – Gentian Koçi
  • AlgeriaRoad to Istanbul – Rachid Bouchareb
  • AustriaHappy End – Michael Haneke
  • AzerbaijanPomegranate Orchard – Ilgar Najaf
  • BelgiumRacer and the Jailbird – Michaël R Roskam
  • BoliviaDark Skull – Kiro Russo
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaMen Don’t Cry – Alena Drljevića
  • BrazilBingo: King of the Mornings – Daniel Rezende
  • BulgariaGlory – Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov
  • CambodiaFirst They Killed My Father – Angelina Jolie
  • CanadaHochelaga, Land Of Souls – François Girard
  • ChileA Fantastic Woman – Sebastian Lelio
  • ColombiaGuilty Men – Iván Gaona
  • CroatiaQuit Staring at My Plate – Hana Jušić
  • Czech RepublicIce Mother – Bohdan Sláma
  • DenmarkYou Disappear – Peter Schønau Fog
  • Dominican RepublicWoodpeckers – José Maria Cabral
  • EcuadorAlba – Ana Cristina Barragan
  • EgyptSheikh Jackson – Amr Salama
  • EstoniaNovember – Rainer Sarnet
  • FinlandTom of Finland – Dome Karukoski
  • FranceBPM (120 Battements Par Minute) – Robin Campillo
  • GeorgiaScary Mother – Ana Urushadze
  • GermanyIn the Fade – Fatih Akin
  • GreeceAmerika Square – Yannis Sakardis
  • Hong KongMad World – Wong Chung
  • HungaryOn Body and Soul – Ildikó Enyedi
  • IcelandUnder the Tree – Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson
  • IndiaNewton – Amit V Masurkar
  • IndonesiaLeftovers – Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo
  • IranBreath – Narges Abyar
  • IraqThe Dark Wind – Hussein Hussan
  • IrelandSong of Granite – Pat Collins
  • IsraelFoxtrot – Samuel Maoz
  • ItalyA Ciambra – Jonas Carpignano
  • JapanHer Love Boils Bathwater – Ryota Nakano
  • KazakhstanRoad To Mother – Akan Satayev
  • KenyaKati Kati – Mbithi Masya
  • KosovoUnwanted – Edon Rizvanolli
  • Kyrgyzstan Centaur – Aktan Abdykalykov
  • LaosDearest Sister – Mattie Do
  • LatviaThe Chronicles of Melanie – Viestur Kairish
  • LebanonThe Insult – Ziad Doueiri
  • LithuaniaFrost – Sarunas Bartas
  • LuxembourgBarrage – Laura Schroeder
  • MexicoTempestad – Tatiana Huezo
  • MoroccoRazzia – Nabil Ayouch
  • NepalSeto Surya (White Sun) – Deepak Rauniyar
  • NetherlandsLalya M – Mijke de Jong
  • NorwayThelma – Joachim Trier
  • PakistanSaawan – Farhan Alam
  • PanamaBeyond Brotherhood – Arianne Benedetti
  • PalestineWajib – Annemarie Jacir
  • PeruRosa Chumbe – Jonatan Relayze
  • PhilippinesBirdshot – Mikhail Red
  • PolandSpoor – Agnieszka Holland
  • PortugalSaint George – Marco Martins
  • RomaniaThe Fixer – Adrian Sitaru
  • RussiaLoveless – Andrey Zvyagintsev
  • SerbiaRequiem for Mrs J – Bojan Vuletić
  • SingaporePop Aye – Kirsten Tan
  • SlovakiaThe Line – Peter Bebjak
  • SloveniaThe Miner – Hanna Antonina Wojcik Slak
  • South KoreaA Taxi Driver – Jang Hoon
  • SpainSummer 1993 – Carla Simon
  • SwedenThe Square – Ruben Östlund
  • SwitzerlandThe Divine Order – Petra Volpe
  • TaiwanSmall Talk – Huang Hui-chen
  • ThailandBy the Time It Gets Dark – Anocha Suwichakornpong
  • TurkeyAyla: The Daughter of War – Ca Ulkay
  • UkraineBlack Level – Valentyn Vasyanovych
  • United KingdomMy Pure Land – Sarmad Masud
  • UruguayAnother Story Of The World – Guillermo Casanova
  • VenezuelaEl Inca – Ignacio Castillo Cottin
  • VietnamFather and Son – Lương Đình Dũng