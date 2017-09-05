Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for: A breakthrough at the box office after a summer that was down 15% with an estimated $3.8 billion.

New Line’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel It is expected to rake in an opening in the $60 million range, while some tracking services believe the Andy Muschietti-directed pic has a shot at $70M. That lofty estimate may be due to the fact that It is really the only want-to-see film on tracking right now; it is why those estimates are so big. But even if the film lands in the $40M range (which we’re told it won’t — It will not crash), it’s a huge hit for New Line considering the film before P&A was made for a reported $35M. Any three-day take above $48.4M makes It the highest opening ever for the month of September (that’s the previous three-day record for the month, from Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 2).

We hear everyone wants to see the King classic on the screen; that’s where this excitement is coming from, and there’s a sweet spot with the young-20s crowd. The premiere for It is tonight in Hollywood, and while there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score recorded yet, this crazed clown-meets-Stand by Me pic — which is the first of two installments focusing on the young kids who are haunted by Pennywise — is red hot on social. Following early screenings, RelishMix noticed a jump over the last week in #ItMovie hashtags, from 4,500 to 10K last week.

Open Road Films

The second wide release for this weekend is Open Road’s Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy Home Again from Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer. Pic follows an Angelino single mom whose life is upended when she allows three young guys to move in. Pic currently has a 22% RT score and looks to do around $10M-$12M per tracking, which is under Witherspoon’s previous 2015 comedy Hot Pursuit ($13.9M).

Lionsgate’s No. 1 champ for three weekends, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, will slide about 60% for a fourth-weekend take of $4.2M. The action comedy has made $58M through the end of Labor Day.

We’ll have theater counts and Thursday preview times for you as they come.