CBS/Lionsgate’s American Assassin grossed $915K last night in previews at 2,400 locations. The Dylan O’Brien-Michael Keaton counter-terrorism pic moves to 3,154 sites today. American Assassin‘s Thursday night is right in line with its comp, which is John Wick which made $870K in previews and posted a three-day of $14.4M.

Tracking has American Assassin in the $12M-$15M range, while one rival estimate believes the movie will outperform that with an upper-teens take. Paramount also has the Darren Aronofsky genre twister mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence in 2,368 theaters. Paramount will be reporting preview figures soon.

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War.

American Assassin has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 41% Rotten while mother! has the critics on its side with a 73% certified fresh rating.

New Line

However, the weekend’s real box office story belongs to New Line/Warner Bros.’ It which put up weekday figures that the month of September has never seen before: Monday ($8.76M), Tuesday ($11.4M), Wednesday ($7.9M) and Thursday ($7.2M). All of the obstacles we’ve mentioned before about the autumn box office — that it’s the start of the school year, the start of NFL — just throw those excuses out the window, for It clearly shows that product rules. The Andy Muschietti-directed movie is bound to hook another all-time record again as it notches the best second weekend that September (and potentially even October) have ever seen at the domestic box office as analysts are predicting a three-day in the $50M-range. To date, the biggest second frame in September belongs to Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 2 with $33.2M. In October, the second best frame belongs to Gravity ($43.1M). To date, It has accumulated $158.7M, and without a doubt will clear $200M this weekend joining other rare-air horror pics as The Exorcist ($232.9M). With the exception of The Exorcist, It has essentially beat all previous text book horror films. When you start getting up in the $200m range, there’s a bunch of tentpole horror-hybrids, i.e. suspense-horror The Sixth Sense ($293.5M), Jaws ($260M), Will Smith’s sci-fi zombie pic I Am Legend ($256.4M) and Brad Pitt’s World War Z ($202.4M).