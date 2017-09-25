The sequel to New Line’s It will be hitting the screen on Sept. 6, 2019. That’s the same post-Labor Day frame that the first chapter launched in, racking up an unprecedented $123.4M domestic opening — the best September has ever seen.

Andy Muschietti directs the second half of Stephen King’s novel which focuses on the Loser’s Club, 27 years later, when they’ve grown up and away. But then a devastating phone call brings them back.

The latest news puts the Warner Bros./New Line sequel in a game of chicken with Blumhouse’s untitled horror film which moved on to that date last week. We hear that the Blumhouse title moving forward on that Friday isn’t the Akiva Goldsman-directed reboot of Stephen King’s Firestarter, rather an original horror pic from the genre label.

It has been an unprecedented success at the September box office in ways that no one ever imagined. Among some of the records that It owns: largest opening for a horror film stateside, biggest opening for an R-rated film, largest opening for a pic based on a book, best preview night for a horror film ($13.5M), best IMAX opening for September and horror pic, and best opening for a New Line release. Worldwide It is nearing close to a half billion, and at the domestic B.O., it’s already the largest horror film ever with $266.1M, beating The Exorcist late last week.

In addition, Warner Bros. announced today that the untitled animation film on June 1 next year has moved to July 27 and is now known as Teen Titans Go!